Mexico says vehicle carrying radioactive material stolen
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say a company's pickup truck carrying industrial X-ray equipment that uses radioactive material has been stolen in northwestern Mexico.
The Interior Department says the truck was stolen Sunday in Tlaquepaque, a town in Jalisco state.
The missing radioactive material is iridium-192. The agency said Monday that the material could pose a health hazard if removed from its container and not handled correctly.
There have been several such thefts in Mexico in recent years, but the radioactive materials have been recovered.
