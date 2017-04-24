Netanyahu gives German FM 'ultimatum' over meeting with NGOs

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has threatened to cancel an upcoming meeting with Germany's foreign minister unless the visiting diplomat cancels an appointment with two groups critical of Israel's actions in the West Bank.

A senior Israeli official confirmed that the prime minister issued an ultimatum to Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel that he would scrap their meeting scheduled for Tuesday if Gabriel met with members of non-governmental organizations Breaking the Silence and B'Tselem.

Gabriel arrived in Israel on Monday evening following a visit to Jordan.