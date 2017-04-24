Pakistan army pledges transparency in PM Sharif fraud probe

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's army is pledging that the corruption probe of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's family will be carried out in a "legal and transparent manner."

Monday's army statement comes after the Supreme Court last week ordered the investigation, postponing a decision that could have jeopardized Sharif's political future. The court acted on petitions dating back to documents leaked in 2016 from a Panama-based law firm, which had disclosed the Sharif family's offshore wealth.

Military officials are to be part of the court-ordered commission, which has two months to complete the investigation.

The allegations have been a serious blow to Sharif, with opposition parties demanding the premier, in power since 2013, resign over tax evasion and concealing foreign investment.