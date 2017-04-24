Philippine troops kill militants, seize jungle camp in south

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military says troops backed by aircraft have captured a jungle camp belonging to an extremist band allied with the Islamic State group and killed several militants in the country' south.

Regional military spokesman Lt. Col. Jo-ar Herrera said an army general raised the Philippine flag Monday in the camp of the Maute armed group near Piagapo town in Lanao del Sur province a few hours after troops occupied the rebel base.

Herrera said at least three bodies of militants were recovered by troops in the camp, which had tents, bunkers and trenches, although intelligence indicated as many as 36 militants were killed in three days of intense fighting. Three soldiers were wounded.