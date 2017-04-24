Putin criticizes opponents' corruption fight in Russia

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has tacitly criticized a popular opposition leader whose efforts to expose official corruption fueled nationwide protests last month.

Putin didn't name Alexei Navalny, but the reference was clear. The president said Monday that it was important to differentiate between those who truly want to fight corruption and "strengthen the state" and those "who try to use it as a tool in their own political fight."

A month ago, Navalny organized the largest protests in years. He has announced plans to run for president in 2018, when Putin is widely expected to seek a fourth term.