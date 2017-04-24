Serbia customs officers among 17 arrested in corruption case

BELGRADE, Serbia — Serbian police say they have arrested 16 customs officers and a businessman over alleged corruption.

Police said in a statement on Monday that the suspects enabled local companies to import goods without paying taxes which cost the state around 11.5 million euros ($12.5 million).

Police say the accused customs officers accepted fraudulent documentation and cleared the goods of taxes as if they had been intended for embassies and foreign organizations in the Balkan country.