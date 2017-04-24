Suspects held after author, conservationist shot in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenyan authorities say some suspects have been arrested in the shooting of author and conservationist Kuki Gallmann after tensions with herders seeking pasture amid the country's drought.

Interior security cabinet secretary Joseph Nkaissery said Monday a gun has been recovered and is being examined to see if it was used to shoot Gallmann in the stomach.

The Italian-born Gallmann was shot Sunday while patrolling her ranch, which recently was targeted by arsonists. She is reported to be in stable condition.

The local farmers' association says suspicion has fallen on herders who have invaded Gallmann's ranch several times.

Nkaissery blames the shooting on "isolated banditry activity."