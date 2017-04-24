The Latest: Confederate monument in New Orleans taken down

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on removal of Confederate monuments in New Orleans. (all times local):

5:55 a.m.

Workers in New Orleans have finished taking down the first of four Confederate statues in the city that will be removed over the coming days.

The Liberty Place monument was driven away in pieces around 5:35 a.m. Monday. Only a concrete base remained.

The Liberty Place monument is an 1891 obelisk honouring the Crescent City White League, which attempted to overthrow a biracial Reconstruction government in New Orleans after the Civil War.

Workers who took down the monument could be seen wearing bullet-proof vests, military-style helmets and scares that obscured their faces. That's because city officials have said supporters who want the monuments to stay have made death threats.

The other statues, of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard and Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis, will come down in following days.

___

1:30 a.m.

New Orleans will begin taking down Confederate statutes, becoming the latest Southern body to divorce itself from what some say are symbols of racism and intolerance.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu says the first memorial will come down Monday night because of death threats and intimidation from some of those who want the monuments to stay and to minimize city disruption.

The other statues, of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard and Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis, will come down in following days.

Nationally, the debate over Confederate symbols has become heated since nine parishioners were killed at a black church in South Carolina in June 2015. South Carolina removed the Confederate flag from its statehouse grounds in the weeks after, and several Southern cities have since considered removing monuments.

___