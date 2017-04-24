The Latest: Hernandez's fiancee wants to see notes he left

BRISTOL, Conn. — The Latest on the funeral for Aaron Hernandez (all times local):

12:05 p.m.

Aaron Hernandez's fiancee is asking a Massachusetts judge to release copies of the three notes the former NFL star left in his cell last week before he killed himself.

Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence, left the notes next to a Bible.

The Boston Globe reports that Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez's attorney George Leontire made the request to the judge Monday morning, hours before Hernandez's funeral was to begin in Bristol, Connecticut. Leontire says the family has a right "to know their loved one's final thoughts."

The lawyer says Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.'s office has refused to share the notes' contents. He says Early's office won't do so until the investigation into Hernandez's death is complete.

The Associated Press left messages for Early's office seeking comment on the filing.

___

11:35 a.m.

Police have closed off traffic outside a funeral home that will be the site of a funeral service for former NFL player Aaron Hernandez.

The private service for family and friends is being held Monday afternoon in Bristol, Connecticut, where Hernandez grew up.

The former New England Patriots tight end was found hanged in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts last week. The death has been ruled a suicide.

Police cruisers were parked at the entrance to the funeral home and television news crews were set up across the street several hours ahead of the 1 p.m. service.

The burial will be private at an undisclosed location.

___

1:50 a.m.

Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez's Connecticut hometown is preparing to say farewell to him.

A private funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for the former New England Patriots tight end, who was found hanged in his cell in a maximum-security prison in Massachusetts last week. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder and had just been acquitted of a 2012 double murder. His death has been ruled a suicide.

Services will be at a funeral home in Bristol. The burial will be private at an undisclosed location.

Hernandez's family in a statement Saturday asked for privacy as they mourn.