The Latest: Flags at half-staff to honour slain supervisor
A
A
Share via Email
RIO DELL, Calif. — The Latest on an employee who fatally shot his supervisor, then killed himself in Northern California (all times local):
5:10 p.m.
Gov. Jerry Brown says Capitol flags will be flown at half-staff in
Brown on Monday offered his and his wife's condolences to family, friends and colleagues of 61-year-old Annette Brooks, a Caltrans structural steel painter supervisor.
Investigators believe 57-year-old Terry Hayse got into an altercation early Monday with Brooks at a maintenance facility in Rio Dell, about 190 miles (305
Brown says Brooks is the 187th Caltrans employee to lose her life on the job.
___
3:47 p.m.
Authorities say a work-related dispute led to a shooting that left two employees dead at a California Department of Transportation maintenance facility in Northern California.
The California Highway Patrol says the shooting happened Monday morning at a Caltrans facility in Rio Dell, about 190 miles northwest of Sacramento.
Investigators believe a Caltrans employee got into an altercation with his supervisor, grabbed a handgun and fired several rounds at her before shooting himself. The supervisor was found dead at the scene and the worker died at the hospital.
Their names have not been released.
A Caltrans spokeswoman said they were members of a painting crew.
Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty said news of the shooting shocks and saddens everyone at the agency.
Most Popular
-
The 19 strangest things Donald Trump said in his surreal 100-days interview
-
Urban Etiquette: Is it bad manners to turn down panhandlers?
-
Military helicopters to fly low across Nova Scotia this week, including American Black Hawk
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's