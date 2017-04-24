The Latest: Man beaten while jaywalking says it's a blur

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Latest on man punched by officer in jaywalking dispute (all times local):

1:00 p.m.

A Sacramento man punched repeatedly in the face by a police officer believes he would still be in jail if a bystander had not caught the confrontation on video that went viral.

Nandi Cain was walking home April 10 when an officer told him to stop because he had jaywalked.

He refused and challenged the officer to a fight.

Video from a police dash camera showed the officer throwing Cain to the ground and punching him while he was down.

Cain told reporters Monday that his memory of the events are blurry.

He has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city and county of Sacramento.

The lawsuit alleges he was also abused in jail after his arrest.

Sacramento police did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment

The lawsuit claims jail workers repeatedly kneed Cain in the ribs and used their knees to pin him down while stripping off his clothes.