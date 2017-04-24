The Latest: Police ambush killer's father says he failed son

MILFORD, Pa. — The Latest on the trial of a survivalist who ambushed two troopers at a state police barracks (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

The father of a survivalist who ambushed two Pennsylvania State Police troopers says he failed his son by not pushing him harder to grow up.

Eugene Michael Frein (freen) testified Monday during the penalty phase of his son's trial.

Thirty-three-year-old Eric Frein was convicted of capital murder last week in the 2014 attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and wounded a second trooper. He faces a potential death sentence.

His father says he should have pushed Frein harder to enter the military and finish college.

The retired Army major also admitted lying to his son about his military exploits, falsely telling him he'd been a tank commander in Vietnam and a sniper when he never saw combat.

The defence says Eric Frein tried to emulate his dad but couldn't measure up.

___

12:10 p.m.

A judge has rejected a request for an emergency competency hearing after a survivalist convicted of ambushing two Pennsylvania State Police troopers refused to communicate with his lawyers.

Eric Frein (freen) was convicted of capital murder last week in the 2014 attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and injured a second trooper. He faces a potential death sentence.

The penalty phase of Frein's trial was delayed Monday morning. His lawyer told the judge that Frein would not walk or talk and was "staring off into space." Lawyer Michael Weinstein requested that Frein's mental competency be evaluated.

But prosecutors played a recording of a phone call that Frein placed to his mother over the weekend in which he appeared to be talking normally. The judge denied Frein a competency hearing.