The Latest: Police looking for downtown LA shooting suspect

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on a report of gunshots in downtown Los Angeles (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Heavily-armed officers have converged on an apartment building as they search for a man they believe shot at a passing motorist in downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles police said they were called to 8th Street and Santee Street shortly before noon on Monday.

Police spokesman Josh Rubenstein told reporters at the scene that officers responded to a call about gunshots fired in the area and were told a man shot at a passing vehicle.

He says officers have not found the vehicle and have not located any victims.

Rubenstein says officers obtained a photo of the suspect and tracked him to a nearby apartment building.

He says a SWAT team is currently searching the building.

Canine officers and members of the department's mental evaluation unit are also on scene.

___

1:45 p.m.

Police have closed several streets in downtown Los Angeles after receiving a report that gunshots had been fired in the area.

Los Angeles police say they were called to 8th Street and Santee Street shortly before noon on Monday.

A police spokeswoman says officers responded to a shots fired call and are looking for a suspect. Police could not immediately provide any additional information.