The Latest: Syrian activists say airstrike kills 8
A
A
Share via Email
BEIRUT — The Latest on the Syrian conflict (all times local):
5:45 p.m.
Syrian activists say eight family members, including five children, have been killed in an airstrike apparently carried out by the U.S.-led coalition as they fled the Islamic State-held town of Tabqa.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the family was fleeing in a car from fighting between U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish forces and Islamic State militants on Monday.
It says the children were between six months and 15 years old.
The activist-run Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently also reported the airstrike, saying a family was killed.
The US.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, which also include Arab fighters, have surrounded Tabqa, some 40
The Observatory said the U.S.-backed fighters entered Tabqa on Monday but the town remains largely under IS control.
___
12:05 p.m.
Al-Qaida's leader has urged his followers and all militants in Syria to unite ranks and prepare for protracted jihad, or holy war.
Ayman al-Zawahri tells the jihadis to remain steadfast and change tactics to a guerrilla war. His remarks came in an audio message released on Monday by al-Qaida's media arm As-Sahab.
Al-Zawahri says an "international satanic alliance" will never accept Islam's rule in Syria. He says the war isn't an exclusively nationalist Syrian cause but a campaign by the entire Muslim nation that seeks to establish divine rule.
Al-Qaida's Syria branch — formerly the Nusra Front but now known as the Fatah al-Sham Front — has come under increasing attack from the U.S.-led coalition in recent months and some of its most senior leaders have been killed in airstrikes.