The Latest: Verdict coming for 6 in Bundy standoff in Nevada

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on the trial of six men charged in an armed standoff with federal agents (all times local):

8:55 a.m.

A verdict has been reached in the trial of six men who had assault-style weapons during a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's Nevada ranch in 2014.

A court official said Monday that the jury's decision will be read at 10 a.m. in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

Each defendant faces 10 charges, including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, obstruction, extortion, weapon violations and conspiracy.

The trial is seen as a preview for an upcoming trial for Bundy; his eldest sons, Ammon and Ryan Bundy; and two other defendants who prosecutors have characterized as leaders of the conspiracy.

The standoff was seen as a victory by states' rights advocates who oppose federal control of land in the U.S. West.

8:30 a.m.

A federal jury has resumed deliberations in the trial of six men who brought assault-style weapons to a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy's ranch in April 2014.

A court official says jurors began deliberations again Monday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

So far, the eight women and four men have spent three full days and two half days going over the evidence.

Trial took two months, and the six defendants face 10 charges each, including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, extortion, obstruction, weapon violations and conspiracy.

No shots were fired and the cattle were released after the standoff near Bunkerville.