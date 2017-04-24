Trump recalls killing of Armenians, doesn't call it genocide

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is recalling the death and suffering of more than 1 million Armenians during the final years of the Ottoman Empire, without describing it as genocide.

Such a declaration would anger Turkey, whose co-operation Trump seeks in Syria.

Trump says in a statement that the World War I-era killing of Armenians represents one of the 20th century's worst mass atrocities, and a "dark chapter" in history.

He adds that remembering will "prevent them from occurring again."

The issue also confronted Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, and other presidents.

Obama promised as a candidate to describe the killing as genocide, if elected. But he repeatedly stopped short of doing so once in office.