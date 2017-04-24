US Coast Guard, cruise ship helps rescue 6 boaters near USVI

CHARLOTTE AMALIE, Virgin Islands — The U.S. Coast Guard says a cruise ship helped authorities rescue six men who were stranded in rough seas near the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Officials say the men were aboard three boats when two of them ran out of gas and one capsized. The Coast Guard said it rescued one boater on Monday while the crew of the MV Zenith cruise ship rescued three more and a good Samaritan rescued two others.