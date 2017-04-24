US: Turkish man charged with serious national security crime
NEW YORK — A federal prosecutor says politically connected New York lawyers are using inaccuracies to whitewash charges against a prominent Turkish businessman as they try to get Turkey's president and U.S. officials to resolve the case diplomatically.
Dennis Lockard said Monday that Reza Zarrab is charged with a "serious national security
Zarrab has pleaded not guilty.
Two members of Zarrab's legal team, former Republican New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey (myoo-KAY'-zee), have filed affidavits describing their role in the government's case.
They say none of the alleged transactions involved weapons, nuclear technology or other contraband.
