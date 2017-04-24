Wall says court ruling on funding for Catholic schools can't stand

REGINA — Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says a court ruling that says the province can't provide Catholic schools funding for students who aren't Catholic, in his words, "simply cannot stand."

Wall says the decision risks the viability of schools in rural communities and isn't in the best interest of parents or students.

He says parents could be forced to send their children to public schools an hour away from home, and public schools could become massively overpopulated, while separate schools end up near empty.

The premier says he won't speculate on legal options, but says he wants to see what can be done "to successfully manoeuvre around this court ruling."

The province's justice and education ministers have been asked to look possible constitutional options or legislative options in the Saskatchewan Education Act.