Wolf pup born in Missouri offers hope for endangered breed
EUREKA, Mo. — A Mexican wolf born this month at a wildlife
The Mexican wolf population once roamed Mexico and the western U.S. in the thousands but was nearly wiped out by the 1970s, largely from decades of hunting, trapping and poisoning. Commonly known as "El Lobos," the species, distinguished by a smaller, more narrow skull and its
Even today, only 130 Mexican wolves live in the wild and another 220 live in captivity, including 20 at the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka, Missouri.
A litter of Mexican wolves was conceived by artificial insemination in Mexico in 2014. But the birth April 2 at the Missouri
Regina Mossotti, director of animal care and conservation at the
"He's big and strong and healthy!" Mossotti said as other wolves howled from a distance.
The
A procedure to inseminate the mom, Vera, was performed Jan. 27.
"The technology has finally caught up," Mossotti said.
It's a big deal, experts say, because using frozen semen allows scientists to draw from a larger pool of genes, even from wolves that have died.
Mossotti said it's possible the new pup will eventually be moved to the wild, where it would feed largely on elk, deer and other large hoofed mammals. An adult Mexican wolf will weigh 60 to 80 pounds.
The Fish and Wildlife Service began reintroducing Mexican wolves in New Mexico and Arizona starting in 1998, though the effort has been hurt by everything from politics to illegal killings and genetics. Many of the wolves in the wild have genetic ties to the suburban St. Louis
The
Mossotti said wolves are a "keystone" species that play a vital role in a healthy ecosystem. She said the caricature of the "Big, Bad Wolf" is a myth about an animal that actually shuns humans.