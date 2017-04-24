Xi urges restraint on N. Korea in phone call with Trump

BEIJING — President Xi Jinping called for restraint when dealing with North Korea during a telephone call with President Donald Trump, Chinese state media reported Monday.

The official broadcaster CCTV quoted Xi as telling Trump that China strongly opposed North Korea's nuclear weapons program, which are in violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions, and hoped "all parties will exercise restraint and avoid aggravating the situation" on the Korean Peninsula.

The Trump administration has warned that all options, including a military strike, are "on the table" to halt North Korea's ambitions of developing a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the U.S. mainland.

The phone call, which took place Monday morning Beijing time, came amid speculation that Pyongyang could hold a sixth nuclear test this week.

North Korea often marks significant dates by displaying military capability, and South Korean officials say there's a chance the country will conduct a nuclear test or a major missile launch around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.

Trump has pressed Xi to exert greater pressure against North Korea, given China's status as the country's sole economic lifeline and major ally. Monday's call is the second time that the two leaders have spoken by telephone since meeting in Florida earlier this month.