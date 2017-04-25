News / World

9 former US ambassadors urge Congress not to cut UN funding

Nine former American ambassadors to the United Nations are urging the U.S. Congress to maintain Washington's leadership at the world body by fully funding its operations.

The letter to congressional leaders released Tuesday was a response to the Trump administration's signal that it wants to cut back on U.S. funding for the U.N. and other international organizations.

It follows Monday's White House lunch hosted by President Donald Trump for members of the U.N. Security Council who also raised the issue of U.S. funding.

The ambassadors who signed the letter served under five different Republican and Democratic presidents. In their words, "While the U.N. is imperfect, and many reforms are needed, the U.N. remains an indispensable instrument for advancing the global stability and prosperity on which U.S. interests and priorities depend."

