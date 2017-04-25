Argentina group IDs 122nd person taken as baby

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — An Argentine human rights group says DNA tests have determined the identity of another person taken from parents by the country's former dictatorship, bringing the number of such cases to 122.

The identity of the man has not been released yet. But the human rights group Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo said Tuesday that he's the biological son of Iris Garcia Soler and Enrique Bustamante.

They belonged to the Montoneros guerrilla group and were kidnapped by dictatorship agents in 1977.

Their son was born in captivity at the former Argentine Navy School of Mechanics. That's where thousands of leftist dissidents were jailed and tortured during the 1976-1983 dictatorship.