Arizona man convicted of killing best friend, woman, 4 kids

YUMA, Ariz. — An Arizona prisoner was convicted Tuesday of the gruesome killings of his best friend, the man's girlfriend and her four young children 12 years ago in what prosecutors called a crime motivated by money.

A jury found Preston Strong, 50, guilty of six counts of first-degree murder following a monthslong trial. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty, and the jury will begin considering Strong's eligibility Friday.

Prosecutors said Strong, who is already serving a life sentence for a separate slaying, spent hours killing 35-year-old Luis Rios, 29-year-old Adrienne Heredia and her four children, ages 6 to 13, in Yuma in 2005.

They said he suffocated Heredia and three of her children and fatally shot her youngest child and Rios.

"This crime required information and access to these victims," prosecutor Karolyn Kaczorowski said during closing statements. "It required motives; it required a great deal of opportunity because, as you've seen and what we will discuss, is these murders happened over at least six hours' worth of time. That's a huge chunk of opportunity that's needed."

Prosecutors said DNA evidence was found on bags the killer may have used to strangle some of the victims, on a nightstand and on the steering wheel of Rios' car, which they said Strong used as a getaway car.

The defence said the evidence was flimsy and that Strong's DNA could have gotten on the family's items because he spent a lot of time with them. They cast doubt on two eyewitnesses who told police they had seen a Hispanic man leaving the crime scene. Strong is black.

Strong's attorneys said an ex-girlfriend mentioned she was with Strong during a time when police say he had to have been committing the killings.

"It is a leap to say that because he had prints on a bag that he's guilty of murder. That's a leap," attorney Ray Hanna said.