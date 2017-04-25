Austrian police arrest 2 people suspected of terror links
VIENNA — Austrian law enforcement officials say police have arrested two people on suspicion of belonging to a terror organization.
State Prosecution spokeswoman Nina Bussek says the two were detained after police conducted a series of house searches in Vienna.
She declined on Tuesday to comment on an Austrian media report that the two were a man and a woman from Syria, saying revealing details would compromise investigations.
