Austrian police arrest 2 people suspected of terror links

VIENNA — Austrian law enforcement officials say police have arrested two people on suspicion of belonging to a terror organization.

State Prosecution spokeswoman Nina Bussek says the two were detained after police conducted a series of house searches in Vienna.

She declined on Tuesday to comment on an Austrian media report that the two were a man and a woman from Syria, saying revealing details would compromise investigations.

