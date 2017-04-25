Bill proposes permanent ban on mining near Yellowstone

BILLINGS, Mont. — U.S. Sen. Jon Tester has introduced legislation to permanently ban new mining in an area of Montana just outside Yellowstone National Park.

The Montana Democrat says responsible natural resource development is an important part of Montana's economy but the doorstep of Yellowstone is one place that should be protected.

Tester's proposal would withdraw federal mineral rights on some 30,000 acres of public land in the Custer Gallatin National Forest just north of Yellowstone.

The Obama administration had placed a temporary, two-year ban on mining in the area late last year.

Two gold exploration projects are proposed on private land in the same area.