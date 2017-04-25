News / World

Brazil police arrest 9 men suspected of stealing millions

SAO PAULO — Brazil's Federal Police say they have arrested nine men suspected of stealing millions of dollars in an explosive assault of an armoured car company in neighbouring Paraguay.

Regional federal police inspector Fabiano Bordignon said at a Tuesday news conference that the nine are suspected of being among the estimated 50 men who used assault rifles and explosives to blast open the vault of the armoured car company across the border in Ciudad del Este and then escaped into Brazil.

Bordignon said the amount stolen would be announced later in the day. Some local news media say about $40 million was stolen.

