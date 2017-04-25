Brazil police arrest 9 men suspected of stealing millions
SAO PAULO — Brazil's Federal Police say they have arrested nine men suspected of stealing millions of dollars in an explosive assault of an
Regional federal police inspector Fabiano Bordignon said at a Tuesday news conference that the nine are suspected of being among the estimated 50 men who used assault rifles and explosives to blast open the vault of the
Bordignon said the amount stolen would be announced later in the day. Some local news media say about $40 million was stolen.
