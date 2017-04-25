Brazil police shoot tear gas at Indians, who throw spears
A
A
Share via Email
RIO DE JANEIRO — Military police in Brazil's capital have shot tear gas and rubber bullets trying to break up a gathering of thousands of indigenous people in front of Congress. Many of the protesters, wearing traditional clothing, responded by throwing spears at police.
Police say protesters got too close to a large fountain of water on the esplanade in front of Congress in Brasilia. Demonstrators deny that, saying police were just looking for an excuse to remove them.
Indigenous leaders have called for a campout in front of Congress all week to lodge a long list of complaints. They say the government of President Michel Temer is working to roll back protections in various parts of the Amazon and allowing ranchers and other big-money interests steal their lands.