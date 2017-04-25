Cremation of Thailand's late king to be held on Oct. 26

BANGKOK — Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej will be cremated this October as part of a five-day funeral ceremony.

Government spokesperson Sansern Kaewkumnerd told reporters Tuesday that Buddhist funeral rites will be held from Oct. 25-29. The cremation will take place Oct. 26, which will be a public holiday.

A huge crematorium is being erected at Sanam Luang, a large field close to the Grand Palace in Bangkok.