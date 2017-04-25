Crews rescue jet skier stranded for 2 days on Bahamas island
NASSAU, Bahamas — The U.S. Coast Guard says it has rescued a jet skier who was stranded for two days on an island in the Bahamas without food or water.
Petty Officer Eric Woodall told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the man received medical care after he was rescued. He said the Bahamian man's watercraft ski malfunctioned and that he was stranded on the southern tip of one of the Abaco Islands until Monday's rescue.
