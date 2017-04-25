Czech president's visit to US postponed due to NKorea crisis

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The new Czech ambassador to Washington says Czech President Milos Zeman's trip to the United States has been postponed due to a tense situation over North Korea.

Hynek Kmonicek told Czech public television Tuesday, a day after he handed over his credentials to Trump: "The North Korean crisis fully dominates the planning of President Trump's schedule."

The presidential office previously said U.S. President Donald Trump had invited his Czech counterpart for a visit possibly in late April.

Zeman was one of the few European leaders who endorsed Trump in the election campaign.

Kmonicek, who was Zeman's chief foreign policy adviser, says he is working with U.S. officials to organize a visit for Zeman at the White House this year.