Doctor: George HW Bush dealing with chronic bronchitis

HOUSTON — A doctor who is treating former President George H.W. Bush says while the nation's 41st president has recovered from pneumonia, he is still dealing with the effects of chronic bronchitis.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Dr. Clint Doerr, a pulmonologist at Houston Methodist Hospital, said he still expects the 92-year-old Bush will be discharged by the end of the week.

Bush has been at the hospital since April 14.

Doerr says chronic bronchitis — a constant irritation of the lining of tubes that carry air to one's lungs — can aggravate the symptoms of pneumonia.

Doerr says once Bush is home, doctors will continue with "aggressive respiratory treatments."