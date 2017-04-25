Egypt steps up security ahead of pope's visit
CAIRO — Egypt has heightened security in the area around the Vatican residence in Cairo ahead of Pope Francis' visit this weekend, which comes weeks after suicide attacks on two churches killed dozens of people.
An official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that security forces will search for explosives in the area during the visit. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.
The two-day visit will include a Mass in a stadium on the outskirts of Cairo.
