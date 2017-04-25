News / World

English tourist hit by hammock blown off building, injured

In this April 25, 2017 photo provided by ABC 7 Eyewitness News in New York, a wooden hammock lay on the sidewalk in New York. Police say that an tourist from England was injured and taken to the hospital when the hammock fell from the building she was talking near and struck her. Police believe wind may have blown the wooden framed hammock off the building's terrace. (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via AP)

NEW YORK — A tourist from England has been struck by a hammock that fell from a building in New York.

Police say it happened late Tuesday afternoon as the woman was walking on the sidewalk with her husband toward the World Trade Center.

Police believe wind may have blown the wooden framed hammock off the building's terrace.

The woman was conscious and reported pain to her head and back. She was hospitalized in fair condition.

Her husband wasn't injured.

