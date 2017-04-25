EU auditors say migrant centres in Greece, Italy overwhelmed

BRUSSELS — European Union auditors say that centres set up in Greece and Italy to fast-track the registration of migrants are overwhelmed and urgently require more experts, particularly to help children.

In a report released Tuesday, the auditors say that two more centres known as "hotspots" are needed to process migrants in Italy and that facilities on Greek islands where people arrive from Turkey must be improved.

It says that in Greece "there are still more migrants arriving at the hotspots than leaving, and they are seriously overcrowded." Some children have been held in "restrictive conditions" there for more than three months.