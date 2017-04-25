Europe lawmakers mediate in Albania's politics
TIRANA, Albania — European parliamentarians are trying to mediate between Albania's political groupings in an effort to end an impasse following the opposition's boycott of parliament and June 18 parliamentary election.
Two German lawmakers — David McAllister and Knut Fleckenstein — of the
The country's opposition wants the resignation of the government, which they say will manipulate the vote, and the creation of a caretaker Cabinet to govern until the election, and have set this as a precondition before starting any dialogue.
The EU and the U.S. have urged the opposition not to boycott parliament and the election.
Since mid-February, opposition supporters have blocked the main boulevard in Tirana, the capital, with a large tent pitched outside the prime minister's office.
