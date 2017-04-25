Eurozone deficit down to lowest level since early 2008
LONDON — Following years of strict budget restraint, particularly in Greece, the level of government borrowing across the 19-country eurozone has fallen to its lowest level since before the most acute phase of the global financial crisis, official figures showed Tuesday.
According to statistics agency Eurostat, the eurozone's deficit, which represents the difference between revenue and expenditure, was equivalent to 1.4
The fourth quarter rate is the lowest since the first quarter of 2008, when it was also 1.4
The reference back to 2008 represents a milestone for the eurozone as that was the year that the U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers collapsed, which triggered the most acute phase of the global financial crisis.
In the eurozone, the global crisis and ensuing deep recession exposed the underlying financial problems of several countries, notably Greece, which led the eurozone deficit figure to rise as high as 7
Most countries in the eurozone enacted a series of belt-tightening measures to get their public finances back into shape — some more than others.
Those at the forefront of the crisis that required financial bailouts from their peers — Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Cyprus — pushed through punishing austerity measures to get their deficits down to manageable rates and convince bond markets to lend them money again.
All but Greece are now able to borrow in the markets, though they continue to keep a close watch on their public finances. Greece, whose budget deficit in 2010 struck a high of 15
