Fire at upstate New York home kills father, visiting son

HURLEY, N.Y. — Authorities say an 89-year-old man and his 62-year-old son visiting from Ohio have died in a fire at the father's upstate New York home.

Officials tell the Daily Freeman of Kingston the fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at Carl J. Mondello Jr.'s home in Hurley, 50 miles south of Albany.

The sheriff's office says Mondello escaped along with his 60-year-old daughter, who also lived there. But he died later at a hospital.

Officials say his son, Richard J. Mondello, was found dead in the basement. The son was a former longtime New York Post employee visiting from Fostoria, Ohio. The Post reports he worked for the newspaper for 40 years before retiring in 2014 as an advertisement executive.