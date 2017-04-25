Former federal officer pleads guilty to killing 2 strangers

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A former federal security officer has pleaded guilty to killing two strangers and wounding two others during a shooting rampage in the Maryland suburbs of Washington.

Sixty-four-year-old Euladio Tordil pleaded guilty to two counts each of murder and attempted murder on Tuesday.

He still faces trial in a neighbouring Maryland county for the fatal shooting of his estranged wife, which preceded the May 2016 rampage. Schools and government buildings went on lockdown as police searched for Tordil. He was captured in a shopping centre parking lot after he left a Boston Market restaurant.