Former federal officer pleads guilty to killing 2 strangers
A
A
Share via Email
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A former federal security officer has pleaded guilty to killing two strangers and wounding two others during a shooting rampage in the Maryland suburbs of Washington.
Sixty-four-year-old Euladio Tordil pleaded guilty to two counts each of murder and attempted murder on Tuesday.
He still faces trial in a
Montgomery County State's Attorney John McCarthy said in court that Tordil was motivated by anger at his wife. Tordil's attorneys said after the plea that he made the right choice to take responsibility for his actions.
Most Popular
-
Jury in William Sandeson case sees video of interview, photos of text messages
-
-
Sorry Mexico, step aside China; it's Canada's turn to get blasted by Trump
-
Not lovin' this: Woman charged with impaired driving after collision in drive-thru of Sackville McDonald's