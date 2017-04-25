Former NY police, lawyer arrested in gun licensing probe
NEW YORK — A former New York City police lieutenant, two former police officers and a lawyer who once worked as a prosecutor have been arrested in a federal gun licensing probe.
Acting U.S. Attorney Joon H. Kim in Manhattan plans to detail the case at a news conference Tuesday.
Authorities say the defendants fast-tracked gun licenses and investigations.
They say the incentives included tickets to Broadway shows and sporting events; sports memorabilia; an $8,000 watch; and cash hidden in magazines.
The lawyer had clients on Long Island.
The arrests are part of an ongoing probe that led to a shake-up of the NYPD's licensing division last year.
The NYPD said it will comment at the news conference.
