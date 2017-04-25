France honours police officer killed in Champs-Elysees attack

PARIS — France's top officials and presidential candidates are attending a national ceremony to honour the police officer killed by an Islamic extremist on the Champs-Elysees.

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron, who are facing off in France's May 7 presidential runoff, are attending the ceremony Tuesday in the inner courtyard of the Paris police headquarters.

French President Francois Hollande will be making a speech to pay tribute to Xavier Jugele, 37.

The Paris police officer was shot to death last week when an assailant opened fire with an assault rifle on a police van parked on the most famous avenue in the French capital. Two other officers were wounded.

The attacker was shot and killed by officers.