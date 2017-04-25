Germany's Merkel to face challenger Schulz in Sept. 3 debate
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — German broadcasters say that Chancellor Angela Merkel will face challenger Martin Schulz in a single televised debate three weeks before the country's national election.
Public television stations ARD and ZDF and private broadcaters RTL and SAT.1 said Tuesday that they will jointly host the live debate on Sept. 3.
Conservative Merkel is seeking a fourth term in the Sept. 24 vote and faces a challenge from
This will be the fifth election in which the two contenders for the chancellery have held televised debates. There were two debates between then-Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder and challenger Edmund Stoiber in 2002, but at every election since there has only been one debate.
Most Popular
-
Woman sexually assaulted while walking in popular shopping district: Halifax police
-
Just plain stupid: Tristan Cleveland on why Bayers Lake is no place for a QEII outpatient centre
-
Military helicopters to fly low across Nova Scotia this week, including American Black Hawk
-
Montreal couple hid winning $55M lottery ticket in daughter's toy box