Hawaii's Island Air, South Korea's Jin Air form partnership
HONOLULU — Hawaii's Island Air says it's forming a partnership to allow customers of South Korea's Jin Air to book travel from Honolulu to
The agreement will allow Jin Air customers
Island Air is Hawaii's second largest airline after Hawaiian Airlines. Hawaiian controls more than 80
Island Air has similar agreements with other carriers, including American Airlines, Japan Airlines and Qantas.
