Hungary's prime minister to face critics at EU parliament

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary's prime minister will face his critics in the European Union parliament when the legislature debates his country's situation, including legal changes seen as limiting academic freedom.

Parliament's plenary session in Brussels will be preceded Wednesday by the weekly meeting of the EU Commission's college, which also will address Hungary-related issues.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has launched a campaign called "Let's Stop Brussels," accusing the EU of seeking to limit the rights of member states and increase its powers.

Orban's government says EU criticism of its policies is rooted in Hungary's zealous opposition to migration and its refusal to participate in an EU scheme meant to relocate asylum-seekers within the bloc.