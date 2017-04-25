Indiana court rules wounded officer can't sue gun seller
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court has ruled that a wounded police officer can't sue a sporting goods store that sold a handgun that was later used to wound him.
The Indianapolis Star reports (http://indy.st/2qa3LV5 ) the court on Monday dismissed Indianapolis Officer Dwayne Runnels' lawsuit claiming damages against Indianapolis-based KS&E Sports and the store's owner. Indiana law gives gun sellers significant immunity.
The lawsuit was filed after Runnels was wounded in a 2011 shootout during which Demetrious Martin was killed. The lawsuit argues KS&E Sports improperly sold the gun to a man who then illegally sold it to Martin, who as a convicted felon is barred from possessing firearms.
The state appeals court had sided last year with Runnels' argument that the store didn't exercise reasonable care in selling the gun.
