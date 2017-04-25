Lawmaker in Hungary's ruling party indicted for corruption

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Prosecutors in Hungary say they have indicted a lawmaker from the ruling Fidesz party and six others for attempting to embezzle public funds.

Chief Prosecutor Imre Keresztes said Tuesday that charges against Roland Mengyi and his accomplices stem from their participation in a failed scheme which created fake social co-operatives and applied for nearly 500 million forints ($1.7 million) in European Union funds distributed by Hungary.

His role allegedly was to rig the call for tenders to favour his accomplices.

Mengyi is also facing charges of abusing his official powers for profiteering. If convicted, he could be sentenced to between five and 15 years in prison.