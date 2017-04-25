Main parachute not found connected to skydiver who died

BARRE, N.Y. — Authorities say the main parachute being used by an experienced skydiver wasn't attached to him when his body was found in a New York field.

The Orleans County sheriff's office says 30-year-old Erick Miller went skydiving with another person Saturday evening and jumped from a plane as it flew over the town of Barre, 30 miles (48 kilometres ) west of Rochester.

When the other person landed, Miller couldn't be found. His body was later found in an open field.

Officials say Miller's main parachute was found nearby, but it wasn't attached to him. Authorities say it's unclear why his backup parachute didn't deploy automatically.

The investigation into the death is continuing.