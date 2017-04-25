Main parachute not found connected to skydiver who died
A
A
Share via Email
BARRE, N.Y. — Authorities say the main parachute being used by an experienced skydiver wasn't attached to him when his body was found in a New York field.
The Orleans County sheriff's office says 30-year-old Erick Miller went skydiving with another person Saturday evening and jumped from a plane as it flew over the town of Barre, 30 miles (48
When the other person landed, Miller couldn't be found. His body was later found in an open field.
Officials say Miller's main parachute was found nearby, but it wasn't attached to him. Authorities say it's unclear why his backup parachute didn't deploy automatically.
The investigation into the death is continuing.
Miller, from the Rochester suburb of Irondequoit (uh-RAHN'-duh-kwoyt), had made more than 700 skydiving jumps.
Most Popular
-
Montreal couple hid winning $55M lottery ticket in daughter's toy box
-
Woman sexually assaulted while walking in popular shopping district: Halifax police
-
Just plain stupid: Tristan Cleveland on why Bayers Lake is no place for a QEII outpatient centre
-