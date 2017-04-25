Many condominiums for sale, rent at Chicago's Trump Tower

CHICAGO — An unusually large number of luxury condominiums are for sale or available for rent at Trump Tower in Chicago.

Real estate professionals tell the Chicago Tribune (http://trib.in/2oFJmqy ) that almost 11 per cent of the 98-story building's 486 residential units are for sale.

Chicago demonstrators have focused on the building since Donald Trump was elected president.

Carla Walker of KoenigRubloff Berkshire Hathaway says owners who paid upward of $1.5 million for their condos don't want to be disturbed by protesters.

Appraisal Research Counselors says the number of Trump Tower condos for sale is almost three times higher than at similar buildings downtown. The 100-story John Hancock building has 26 out of 703 condos for sale.

Ajay Goel says he negotiated a 7.5 per cent decrease in his Trump Tower condo rent when his lease came up, adding 36 units are currently available for rent.

___