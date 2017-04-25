Notre Dame philosopher Alvin Plantinga wins Templeton Prize

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Retired University of Notre Dame philosophy professor Alvin Plantinga has won one of the world's leading religion prizes.

Plantinga, whose writings over half a century made belief in god or a divine reality a serious option within academic philosophy, was announced Tuesday as the winner of the 2017 Templeton Prize. The honour from the John Templeton Foundation comes with a $1.4 million award.

Plantinga taught at Notre Dame for 18 years until retiring in 2010 and, before that, at Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, from 1963 to 1982.