OAS to hold emergency meeting Wednesday on Venezuela crisis

WASHINGTON — Countries around the Western Hemisphere are paying more attention to the violent clashes in Venezuela between government forces and opposition supporters.

The Organization of American States says it will hold an extraordinary session Wednesday in Washington with foreign ministers to analyze the worsening situation. A statement from the organization says the U.S. and 15 other nations called for the session.

The gathering follows the most intense protests in economically struggling Venezuela since a wave of anti-government demonstrations in 2014. At least 26 deaths have been linked to the latest protests, which began nearly a month ago over a Supreme Court decision that briefly negated the powers of the opposition-controlled congress.